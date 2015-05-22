Over the past few weeks we have been advertising the 2015 Saint FM Community Radio Marathon.

We are five hours into the Marathon and we have been donated over five hundred pounds from around the Island and also abroad.

As this is written we have listeners in Spain, Canada UK Capetown and Germany not to forget Ascension and The Falkland islands.

Les is aiming to beat radio legend Tony Leo’s record of 27 hours on air in a radio marathon that took place in July 2013.

So far Les is holding up well and looks forward to your support.

For the first time we are taking calls directly on air at the studio on telephone number 00290 22660.

If you would like to support Les you can listen to us live online www.saint.fm we thank you for your support.

You can donate to us online at our website or by calling us at the Saint FM studio.

Les having his dinner at the studio.

Les on air during the radio marathon

Five hours into the marathon still going strong.