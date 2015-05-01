Money Mile a sucess for saint FM

On Saturday, 25th April 2015, Saint FM Community Radio Association held its Money Mile fundraising event in Jamestown to raise funds for Saint FM Community Radio (Gty) Limited to assist with monthly expenditure. The event was organised by the Association Committee Members and Members of Saint FM. Starting from the Post Office in Jamestown, the aim was to create a stream of 50p & £1 coins that would trickle down Main Street towards the Saint FM Studios.

mile of money for Saint FM.

Just before 10am Peter Young, our first contributor started the trail, followed by many other generous donators. The youngest donator on the day was little Joel Peters of Napoleon Street; Saint FM is extremely grateful for all your support!

The trail did not reach the studios but we were successful in raising a healthy £663.50 on the day. Since, we have received donations in the studio totalling an additional £20, which increases the value donated to the Money Mile to a handsome £683.50.

Saint FM Community Radio (Gty) Limited would like to thank all who participated and gave so freely. Special thanks are given to those who helped on the day, they were: Shirley Francis, Deborah Knipe, Molly Fowler, Tammy Williams & Committee Members Beverley Francis, Tony Leo & Ralph Peters. Your initiative and assistance is greatly appreciated.

Thank You!