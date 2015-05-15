A year’s supply of Windhoek beer from Saint FM

Saint FM is raffling a year’s supply of Windhoek beer (yes that is correct a year’s supply)

That is one bottle of beer a day for every day of the year.

This great prize is offered to anyone living on St Helena.

The successful winner will be expected to collect their supply every month for 12 months from the Queen Mary Store.

Saint FM is also offering their global listeners the chance to participate in this mega raffle.

The following terms and conditions apply to overseas participants:

If you are the lucky winner, the prize must be donated or collected by a family member or friend on the Island.

Tickets can be bought online at a price on £1.20 per ticket.

Customers can buy as many tickets as they require @ £1.20 each

The selected family member or friend will be expected to collect their supply monthly from the Queen Mary.

Overseas participants names will be added to a random raffle ticket number for the draw and the number/s will be sent to the participants

Please note: (Online tickets cost 20p more than on Island price due to charges that occurs for processing online payments)

Tickets are available here.

Select the amount of tickets required from the drop down menu and click buy now and follow the on screen instructions.

PLEASE NOTE THIS RAFFLE HAS BEEN DRAWN – TICKETS ARE NO LONGER AVAILABLE