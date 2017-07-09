Advertising with Saint FM
Written by Admin Saint FM on July 9, 2017
Advertising with Saint FM is simple and easy.
Saint FM is run by a local team and a group of radio presenters who passionately believe in providing a truly Saint community service to St Helena, Ascension and The Falkland Islands, we also reach out to the biggest stage audience around the world http://www.saint.fm/listen-live/ Saint FM aims to provide listeners with entertainment, local news and views, This is also your chance to advertise with us on air and online. Get in touch with us and we can tell you more. here are some stats to give you an idea how many people you could reach out to online.
We also offer promotional jingles and radio promos along with website advertising.