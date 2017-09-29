Cancer Support – Fire Truck pull

Cancer Support and Awareness month kick-started today Friday 29th September, with a fire truck pull at the wharf which was well attended by all.

The gates opened at 4:30 pm where various stalls were set up so members of the public could browse and purchase various items from specialized shirts designed by Bemmie, Jewellery, and much more.

The fire truck pull started at 5:30pm where various teams took part and some even dressed as Superheroes which is the theme for this year’s Cancer Support and Awareness month.

After the presentation of prizes for the fire truck pull which saw the Basil Read team pulled the truck in the fastest time, inventive kids took to the stage and did various performances and this followed by a late night disco provided by Jeremy Johns.

Nicola Essex, member of the working group spoke to Saint FM and said she was pleased with the turnout and atmosphere for the afternoon.