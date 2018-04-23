Celebrating St Helena’s Unsung Heroes live

Saint FM community radio puts ‘community’ at the heart of its many varied and exciting programmes.

The Saturday afternoon show from 3-5 pm local time is presented by Gavin Jack. On 28 April 2018, the Saturday afternoon show will be bringing you live from the Saint FM studios, Jamestown everyone nominated as St Helena’s ‘Unsung Heroes’.

Anyone and everyone can take part in this very unique and special community event; here’s how!

Gavin Jack encourages you to get in touch with him via email: fm@helanta.co.sh or on the day at studio@helanta.co.sh or if on island, nominations can be sent to the studio c/o Gavin Jack. Alternatively, nominations can be dropped off at Atlantic Stores or The National Trust, Jamestown.

Anyone can be nominated for personal, work-related or voluntary reasons. So…if someone is your shining star, has done something amazing, made a difference to your life or someone else’s, we want to hear from you. Please drop us a line by Friday 27 April stating your name, the person you are nominating and the reason(s) why.

Our Unsung Heroes and guests will be invited to attend a celebratory tea at Ann’s Place courtesy of Richard and Jane Sim.

Nominations will be accepted for that special person who has since passed. A special event of remembrance will be held in their memory.

On Saturday 28, telephone nominations will take place between 3-4 PM via tel no. 00290 22660.

Don’t let someone miss out on what could be the recognition they so richly deserve for being-outstanding, amazing and extra special!

We look forward to receiving your nominations and don’t forget to tune in to this one-off special with your ‘foody’ presenter, Gavin Jack!