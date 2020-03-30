COVID-19 Update Press Conference 30th March 2019

Written by on March 30, 2020

Today’s SHG hosted another press briefing from the council chambers in Jamestown at 15.30 GMT to bring every one up to date with the latest events on the Islands situation with COVID-19. Councillor Derek Thomas opened the press briefing then statements from Councillors Buckley and Ellick. Derek opened the floor for questions which resulted in a lively questions and answers.

This is a very interesting and engaging press briefing please have a listen on the Saint FM Listen Again Page

