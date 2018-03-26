Easter eggs and more Saint FM

Hi Listeners, Easter is almost upon us and the Easter eggs have made their way to the shelves in the shops here on St Helena and also to Saint FM, having travelled a long way! The Easter bunny has already visited Saint FM and we will be giving away Easter eggs on Good Friday as well as Easter Monday during kiddie’s quiz time.

Here at Saint FM your no 1 community radio station we are committed to keeping you entertained over the holiday period, so stay tuned! On Thursday 29th March Saint FM will be speaking to the special committee organising the Ms St Helena Pageant at 8.30 and this week you can expect plenty of radio talk from the Saint FM gang. Stay well and stay with us! visit us and listen live. www.saint.fm.