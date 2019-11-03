ESH / SHT Networking Event In London 2nd November 2019

Enterprise St Helena and St Helena Tourism held a Networking Event in Central London on Saturday 2nd November. The primary purpose of the event was not only to network with those in attendance but at the same time promote St Helena as a tourism and investment destination and give an overview of the recent Investment prospectus document.

Invited guests engaged and interacted with the Team sharing ideas on how we can all help and at the same time be responsible for promoting St Helena together.

It was reported that the team delivered a great presentation explaining their main purpose for visiting London this year along with an overview of the Investment prospectus which launched in St Helena two weeks ago.

Martin George the Director of investment from Enterprise St Helena made the opening speech welcoming every one and introducing the CEO of ESH Mrs Dawn Cranswick, who spoke about ESH are in the process of attracting local enterprise and the road map for potential St Helena opportunities.

Martin also welcomed to floor St Helena Tourism Team Members Mellissa Fowler, Kelly Jonas, and Sophia Joshua, along with Anthony Thomas who is travelling with the team in London and owns the St Helena destination management company Sub Tropical Adventures.

Martin also delivered the overview of the Investment prospectus where he spoke about the vision of the live document and how we as Saints could be ambassadors and become part of this investment and Tourism Journey.

Here is Martins opening speech:

Also, in attendance was Tara Pelembe deputy director of The South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute (SAERI) who gave a presentation on St Helena’s research potential and how important it is for the Islands future.

Here is a brief intro of Tara’s presentation:

More news on the St Helena research institute will be coming soon via Saint FM.

Saint Cooks provided traditional St Helenian refreshments for the event which was enjoyed by all.

The St Helena team is also exhibiting at the 2019 World Travel Market at London’s Excel Exhibition Centre from today, Monday 4th to Wednesday 6th November.

Saint FM will ‘broadcast’ live from the WTM at London’s Excel Exhibition Centre on the St Helena and Enterprise stand today (Monday 4th November) at around 11.30 GMT and again on Wednesday 6th November at around 11:00 GMT

The Investment prospectus is available for download here at www.investinsthelena.com