Fishing Vessel Sinks in Young’s Valley Area

Early today Saint FM was informed that a fishing vessel had sunk in the Young’s Valley.

Later on Sunday the St Helena Government issued a press release saying

“ During the early hours of this morning, Sunday 24 September 2017, after having received a call from the Coast Station, SURE South Atlantic Ltd, the St Helena Sea Rescue Service responded to an incident whereby a fishing vessel had sunk in the area of Young’s Valley.

Through the quick actions of nearby fishing vessels, Manta Ray and Blue Fin, all four persons on board the vessel were rescued.

The St Helena Police Directorate would like to thank the skippers and crew of both the Manta Ray and Blue Fin for their help in the rescue and salvage operation.

The Police Directorate is also requesting that should anyone in the area of Young’s Valley find anything that might belong to the sunken vessel if they could please hand it into Police Headquarters”

Following this Press Release Saint FM made enquiries and can confirm that the boat that sunk was No 72 named Naughty Boy.