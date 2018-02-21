Friday’s big Reveal

raHey there radio friends It’s been a week since I last blogged and I am now just recovering from the old flu bug, big thanks to my incredible colleagues who held it together!

I have more exciting news – Get ready for the Big Reveal on Friday morning’s breakfast show! Remember when I took a DNA swab on air last year?

On Friday I open my results for the first time and I will be sharing that special moment with you, just after 9am news

At 8.30am my special guest will be Peggy King Jorde who hails from Georgia, USA, she was appointed as Special Advisor to Mayor David Dinkins and designated project executive for the Memorialization of the African Burial Ground National Historic Landmark