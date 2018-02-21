Friday’s big Reveal

Written by on February 21, 2018

raHey there radio friends It’s been a week since I last blogged and I am now just recovering from the old flu bug, big thanks to my incredible colleagues who held it together!

I have more exciting news – Get ready for the Big Reveal on Friday morning’s breakfast show! Remember when I took a DNA swab on air last year?

On Friday I open my results for the first time and I will be sharing that special moment with you, just after 9am news

At 8.30am my special guest will be Peggy King Jorde who hails from Georgia, USA, she was appointed as Special Advisor to Mayor David Dinkins and designated project executive for the Memorialization of the African Burial Ground National Historic Landmark

 

Tagged as
Author

saint FM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 2

Welcome to Saint FM 2018

February 13, 2018

mike olson
0 2

Saint FM afloat and live from the sun deck of the RMS St Helena

February 9, 2018

0 3

Cancer Support – Fire Truck pull

September 29, 2017

Continue reading

Next post

SHG press release – RMS St Helena to be withdrawn from service

Thumbnail
Previous post

RMS St Helena news

Thumbnail

Listen Live

Saint FM Live

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST
Background
 