Funding for media renewed

Saint FM Community Radio and the St Helena Independent newspaper are delighted to announce that Lord Ashcroft KCMG PC has renewed his generous funding of the two media organizations for the next three years.

The news, which means that the radio station and newspaper can continue to operate with financial independence, has been met with great enthusiasm by the directors of the board, staff and voluntary presenters.

The announcement means that the two media organizations will continue to have a stable footing for the next three years while they seek new opportunities for growth and development.

Lord Ashcroft is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster whose links to the island go back more than 70 years. He had previously sponsored the two media organisations for three years and has now renewed this backing for another three years.

Lord Ashcroft’s support means that Saint FM and the St Helena Independent can continue to provide a much-loved service to the local community, Saints abroad and a larger international listenership/readership.

Lord Ashcroft has continued to shine a spotlight on the island through regular blogs on the website www.conservativehome.com and just over a year ago he produced and presented a film about island life. He maintains contact with St Helena by keeping up to date with current events and offering his own analysis of the island’s problems. He remains a loyal and staunch supporter of the Saints.

Directors of the board of Saint FM, Tammy Williams, Mike Olsson and Vince Thompson said “Once again we are thrilled to receive this good news and we are equally proud that Lord Ashcroft has shown faith in our ability to continue the work of educating, informing and entertaining the community of St Helena. His support cements our vision for a strong independent media for the island which values freedom of expression while maintaining an open relationship with the government, all hallmarks of a healthy democratic society. We look forward to renewing our pledge to our readers and listeners by way of re-commitment to serving the needs of this very special community.”

Lord Ashcroft said: “My great fondness for Saint Helena and its resident’s spans seven decades. During my two recent visits to the island, I have been made to feel extremely welcome by one and all. My funding for the two media organisations is my way of making a small contribution to island life because I have seen that both Saint FM Community Radio and the St Helena Independent play an important role for Saints. As a remote British Overseas Territory, St Helena has a unique set of challenges but I intend to be a friend of St Helena and its people for many years to come.”

