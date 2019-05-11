Governor Arrival & Inauguration

Governor Designate Dr Philip Rushbrook of St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha, arrived at St Helena Airport, aboard The SA Airlink Embraer ERJ-190AR (ZS-YAJ) SA8131.

The plane touched down at St Helena Airport at 12:44 hrs GMT making Dr Rushbrook the 1st Governor to arrive on Island by Airplane.

Having arrived at the Airport, His Excellency Dr Philip Rushbrook was also the 1st Governor Designate to arrive at the Inauguration Ceremony on the Grand Parade from a southerly direction down Main Street.

His Inauguration Ceremony took place at 1600 GMT.