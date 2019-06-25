Hi I Am Kay

Written by on June 25, 2019

My full name is Karin Mandelli

Saint FM proud to have Kay Mandelli join us for a month’s work experience. 

Kay is taking part as a trainee radio presenter for her work experience on Saint FM.

You will be able to catch Kay dulcet tones on air throughout the month as she teams up with our regular presenters to learn all aspects of live radio presenting. Of course, when off air there is a great deal for Kay to learn about what it takes to run a successful Community Radio Station!

 

