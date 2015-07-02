Enough beer for a year.

On Tuesday, 30th June following our 2pm News Bulletin the Raffle Draw for the Beer for a Year was conducted.

The attractive prize of a beer per day for an entire year was donated by the Queen Mary Stores, for which we are most grateful.

This fundraising event raised an attractive £888.00.

The lucky winner of our Raffle Draw was Jeremy Johns, of Half-Tree-Hollow, with Ticket Number 14, Sheet Number 43.

Congratulations to Jeremy on his winnings and a special thank you to all of you, who participated in our raffle. Your continued support is greatly appreciated.

Cheers Queen Mary Stores (QMS) for your brilliant suggestion!

Thank you all for your continued support.