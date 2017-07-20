Hospitality Job opportunities on St Helena says Mantis

Mantis St Helena has announced that the Jamestown St Helena Hotel is nearing completion and Executive Chef Roy MacAskill told Saint FM yesterday that recruitment opportunities for the Mantis St Helena Hotel is now been processed, although Mantis have offered some contracts to staff and they are still seeking expressions of interest for other opportunities to be part of this great Mantis brand. vacancies still exist for assistant Chefs and Kitchen staff, bar staff and maintenance/ Porter positions. These opportunities are opened to anyone who are willing to grow with the Mantis global success. If you are interested in any opportunities then please get in touch with Roy MacAskill Mantis Executive chef now roy.macaskill@mantiscollection.com or call 00290 65617 a recording of the Roy’s chat at Saint FM can be found here