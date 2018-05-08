Last chance for tickets for this year’s Miss St Helena 2018

Did you miss the opportunity to obtain tickets for this year’s Miss St Helena Pageant contest?

Three lucky individuals will have the opportunity to win tickets for this sold out event as Saint FM Community Radio will be hosting a Miss St Helena featured program all about the Miss St Helena contest over the last 43 years. On this programme we will be talking to some of the past Miss St Helena’s and their runners up, who will share their experiences during and after the contest.

The program will include inspiring words for this year’s contestants, the on air competition focused on the Miss St Helena will take place during the show.

The lucky winners of the competition will win three individual tickets to go along to the Miss St Helena pageant contest on Saturday 12th May 2018.

Join the show host Leigh Richards along with guest who will be on air from 1 pm to 4 pm GMT on Wednesday 09th May 2018.

Have you got some thing to mention on the show. Email us studio@helanta.co.sh

So tune in on Wednesday afternoon from 1pm until 4pm GMT and get ready to win your tickets for this years Miss St Helena.

Don’t forget Saint FM community radios outside broadcast team will be going along also to the Miss St Helena on the night.​