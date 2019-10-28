Live Broadcast From WTM London 4th & 6th November 2019

Written by on October 28, 2019

St Helena Tourism (SHT) and Enterprise St Helena (ESH) will be attending the World Trade Market (WTM) in London as exhibitors from the 4th-6th November 2019. A live audio steam is planned for the event on Monday 4th from 11:30 GMT and again on Wednesday 6th November from 11:00 GMT. The stream will be broadcast live on Saint FM so join us for these special live broadcasts from the Excel Exhibition Hall in London.

Over 51,000 attendees at World Travel Market London all have an interest in the global travel trade. Both visitors and exhibitors represent a wide variety of companies and sectors operating in the travel industry.

Almost 5,000 exhibiting companies take part at World Travel Market London to showcase their destinations, products and services. They use this as a platform to meet and negotiate business with visitors attending the show. Exhibitor stands are represented by a variety of companies operating in different tourism sectors.

WTM London prides itself on being the hub of travel ideas. They aim to give an insight of how the industry will look in the next five years, share innovations, and create endless business opportunities over the course of three days

One of the key reasons why so many travel professionals attend the show year after year is because of the valuable networking opportunities and connections they make.

