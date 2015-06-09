» » Live discussion

Posted on June 9, 2015 by in St Helena Independent // 0 Comments

On Wednesday, 10th June 2015, Saint FM Community Radio will be hosting a live discussion following our 14:00 GMT News Bulletin.  The panel for this discussion will consist of Councillor Derek Thomas, Chairman of the Health Directorate, Lisa Rhodes, Hospital Nursing Officer & Christine Laskey and Community Nursing Officer. 

The primary topics being discussed are: 

·         The reopening of country clinics

·         The triage system

·         Doctors’ Appointments.

You are encouraged to tune into Saint FM to hear and participate in this ‘live’ discussion. 

You can call the studio on + 290 22660, SMS +44 203 3227756 or Email studio@helanta.co.sh

For those of you who are unable to listen live, this discussion will be uploaded to our “Listen Again” page.

Saint FM Community Radio

