On Wednesday, 10th June 2015, Saint FM Community Radio will be hosting a live discussion following our 14:00 GMT News Bulletin. The panel for this discussion will consist of Councillor Derek Thomas, Chairman of the Health Directorate, Lisa Rhodes, Hospital Nursing Officer & Christine Laskey and Community Nursing Officer.

The primary topics being discussed are:

· The reopening of country clinics

· The triage system

· Doctors’ Appointments.

You are encouraged to tune into Saint FM to hear and participate in this ‘live’ discussion.

You can call the studio on + 290 22660, SMS +44 203 3227756 or Email studio@helanta.co.sh

For those of you who are unable to listen live, this discussion will be uploaded to our “Listen Again” page.