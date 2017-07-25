Live from the St Helena elections 2017

Its Polling day tomorrow here on St Helena Wednesday 26 July 2017.

Saint FM will be covering this event as it could be one of the most exciting polling days yet as we have 12 seats to be filled on Legislative Council and there are 17 candidates in the running this year. Tony Leo, Sharon wade will be hosting the event along with Vince Thompson an Tammy Williams live here at Saint FM. Our technical staff will be assisting with the live link between the St Helena Community College here in Jamestown and the radio station.

Saint FM online support are on standby and assisting in the UK looking after the online streaming and updating the website and social media feeds, making sure that you will be the first to know live on air who will stand in this year’s general election 2017. Polling Stations will be setup in each of the eight electoral districts on St Helena at the following locations:

Blue Hill Community Centre, Sandy Bay Community Centre, Kingshurst Community Centre, Harford Community Centre, Half Tree Hollow Community Centre, Jamestown Community Centre, Judges Lodge in Alarm Forest, Levelwood Clinic.

All polling station opens at 10am and close at 7pm.

Only those individuals that are on the register of electors published on 14 June 2017 for the year commencing 1 July 2017 will be allowed to vote. It’s important to know that voters can only vote at the polling station in the electoral district in which they are registered. Votes will be counted at approximately 8pm and Saint FM will start their coverage from around 19.45 PM/GMT.

Saint FM has supported the 2017 elections by running an election 2017 special feature program on air and has also extended the coverage of this program around the world by uploading interview podcast daily online to their website where it can be listened too any time anywhere.

These interviews can be found on the Stations website http://www.saint.fm/listen-again/

The live coverage is here www.saint.fm

Tweet and follow us on twitter: https://twitter.com/saintfmradio

Say hello and like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saintcommunityradio/

Share this for all to follow the St Helena Elections 2017 Vote wisely #sthelenaelections2017

See our count down here