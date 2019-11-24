Messages Across The Miles 2019 Saint FM

Saint FM will be broadcasting a Message Across The Miles Show again this year on Christmas Day (timing tbd)

This year the show will be broadcast LIVE from the Saint FM Studio, playing recorded messages and requested tracks.

The process for recording the messages will be the same as last year for those Overseas plus we hope to roam the streets of Jamestown in the week before Christmas to record messages to those Overseas.

For those of you Overseas that would like to record a message please email christmas@saint.fm (please DO NOT email the studio directly) we will then get back to you with options to record your messages – which could include:

• Skype, record the call.

• Smartphone recording: If you Have a Voice recorder on your Smartphone you could record and send us the file. (via email, We Transfer, Dropbox etc).

• By Mobile Phone UK ONLY – We can call you and record

• Or any other method where you could record and send us an audio file.

We would like to have all recording from Overseas completed by Tuesday 10th December.

If On Island you can still email christmas@saint.fm to arrange a recording on Island from 16th Dec onward..

We look forward to hearing from you.