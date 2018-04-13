MP Andrew Mitchell arrives – listen to live Press conference

Arriving on this Saturdays SA Airlink flight to St Helena is the chairman of the St Helena All Party Parliamentary Group, The Right Honourable, Andrew Mitchell MP.

Andrew Mitchell will have a very busy programme during his visit to St Helena and amongst other activities will visit the Comprehensive Development Area (CDA) site at Bottom Woods, HM Prison and the proposed prison sites in Longwood, the General Hospital, the Community Care Centre, Rupert’s Wharf and the Fisheries Complex.

Mr Mitchell will also meet with Her Excellency the Governor, members of the Legislative Council and Senior SHG Officers to discuss key issues and challenges for St Helena. These include economic growth and investment opportunities and the need for capital investment in key infrastructure projects.

A press conference will take place on Sunday 15th April at 11am, hosted by Mike Olsson, Vince Thompson and Tammy Williams, this will be broadcast live on Saint FM Community Radio live from the Castle.

On the panel will be Governor Lisa Honan, Andrew Mitchell MP and Councillors Henry, Essex and Thomas Don’t for get to join us live on air on Sunday Morning.

MP Andrew Mitchell has always had a keen interest in the St Helena airport and post the announcement of the St Helena Airport contract he met with saints on the 19th May 2012 in Swindon UK in an open discussion about the possibilities that an Airport would bring for St Helena’s future.

Andrew spoke to Simon pipe from St Helena online after the open discussion in Swindon about his thoughts on the meeting and the future of St Helena.

“Andrews also said he would like to visit sometime in the future when the island is accessible by air”

Here is a recording of the interview with Andrew Mitchell and Simon Pipe recorded 19th May 2012