Today MP Andrew Mitchell departed St Helena after what he described as a successful stay on the amazing Island. Andrew Mitchell who is the chairman of the St Helena All Party Parliamentary Group back in London, arrived on the flight from Johannesburg on Saturday after noon.

The back to back itinerary included visits to many places where he met many people as he could during his short visit, Andrews visit included a visit to the Comprehensive Development Area (CDA) site at Bottom Woods, The General Hospital, the Community Care Centre, Rupert’s Wharf. An evening reception was held at Plantation house on Saturday night. On Sunday he meet with Councillors followed by a press conference around 11.30 GMT.

Here are a few images of Andrews visit to St Helena.