Outside broadcast of enthronement Service of Bishop Dale

Written by on November 10, 2018

Regular listeners to Saint FM on a Sunday afternoon, will be pleased to know that the Enthronement Service of Bishop Elect, Dale Bowers will be broadcast direct from St. Paul’s Cathedral from 3 pm (1500 GMT).

The service is expected to last approximately two hours. This will be the first direct radio broadcast of a church service from St. Paul’s Cathedral since 2009 when Radio St. Helena was in operation.

The Enthronement Service will be conducted by the Arch Bishop of the Anglican Church of the Provence of the Diocese of Southern African. History is being made on St. Helena as this will be the second St. Helenian to be enthroned as bishop of St. Helena and Ascension Island, and the seventeenth bishop of the Diocese of parish of St. Helena.

