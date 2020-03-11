Professor Sarkin’s Second Report on St Helena Political Governance Review

Professor Sarkin has issued his 2nd report. about the way the Island is politically governed. His Report is available here and on the SHG Website along with SHG’s Press Release.

In both his reports’ Professor Sarkin gathered and considered views from many people and organisations across St Helena about the way the Island is politically governed compared the accountability and timeliness in decision-making in the current Council Committee system with alternative options

The most prominent alternative option suggested in his report is the potential offered by a Ministerial-style of governance. A political system widely operated in other Overseas Territories and sovereign countries across the World.