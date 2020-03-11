Professor Sarkin’s Second Report on St Helena Political Governance Review

Written by on March 11, 2020

Professor Sarkin has issued his 2nd report. about the way the Island is politically governed. His Report is available here and on the SHG Website along with SHG’s Press Release.

In both his reports’ Professor Sarkin gathered and considered views from many people and organisations across St Helena about the way the Island is politically governed compared the accountability and timeliness in decision-making in the current Council Committee system with alternative options

The most prominent alternative option suggested in his report is the potential offered by a Ministerial-style of governance. A political system widely operated in other Overseas Territories and sovereign countries across the World.

Your Facebook Comments here
Tagged as
Author

Paul Blake

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Fluor Awarded US Air Force Contract to repair the Ascension Island Airfield runway

January 22, 2020

0

Funding for media renewed

January 15, 2020

Lord-Ashcroft-Ashcroft
0

ESH / SHT Networking Event In London 2nd November 2019

November 3, 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Funding for media renewed

Thumbnail
Previous post

Live Broadcast From WTM London 4th & 6th November 2019

Thumbnail

Listen Live – Saint FM

Saint FM Listen Live

Current track
Title
Artist
Background
 