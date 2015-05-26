Ralph and Hazel in Paradise with Saint FM

Saint FM country music radio presenters Ralph and Hazel Peters took their country collection from the studio of Saint FM to Pub Paradise on Friday the 22 May for what was described as a successful night despite the rainy and foggy weather.

The night was organised to raise funds for Saint FM community radio.

A total of £141.00 was made from the entrance fees and the multi raffle. Individual prizes for the best dressed Country and Western couple on the dance floor was won by Peter Corker and his dance partner Catherine Yon.

The organisers felt it was an enjoyable night.

This is the first attempt for something like this.

The organisers would like to thank you for your support.