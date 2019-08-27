Reading Sports 2019 – Report

Over the weekend of 24-25th August 2019 ,one of the largest and most successful UK St Helena events the 40th Reading Sports attracted the biggest crowds ever on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon the Abbey Rugby Club grounds started filling up with camper vans and by 11 AM on Sunday the entire field was filled to capacity and an overflow Car Park gad to be employed.

As the day kick into life with laughter and sharing of St Helena tradition food the Late Summer sunshine pushed temperature to a Bank Holiday weekend record of 33 degrees Celsius throughout the South East of England. The Temperature at Abbey Rugby Ground peaked at 32.6 C making the 40th Anniversary Sports the hottest on Record.

The traditional sports day started with a fancy-dress parade lead by a Jazz band followed by a live broadcast via the services of Saint FM Community Radio from 11.45 to 1300 hrs. GMT. This was immediately followed by the traditional field sports with a short break then the Tug Of War which proved to be a very competitive event once enough willing teams could be found.

Immediately following the Tug of War, the presentation of all the medals for the Sports winners then the raffle draw.

One of the highlights was the winner of the largest St Helena Coconut finger #biggestcoconutfingerever which was a competition created by Saint Cooks who was also one of the traders at the event.

The largest coconut finger was won by Instagram winner @mummyofboys (Georgia and her two boys Ted and Buster) the evening continued with a kids Disco in the Marquee and a live band performance with the reunited band “love affair” with support DJ Phillip Thompson.

The weekend’s events concluded with a Silent Disco in the Marque from 11pm till late.

On Tuesday the St Helena Association UK posted on Facebook their thanks:

From the Committee. We have lots of people to thank for their help in making this Year’s Sports Day a success, we would like to start with all the wonderful happy people who attended, and created such an amazing atmosphere.

In particular a GREAT BIG THANKS for the way you left the site. Virtually all rubbish left at the bins, and very little litter. We were able to clear the site in less than half the time it usually takes. Once again – THANK YOU VERY MUCH. xx

An Edited version of the Saint FM Broadcast is available on the Listen Again page