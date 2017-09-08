Recent RMS update

Following enquires by Saint FM this morning with regards to the RMS as she could still be seen sitting in dry dock, the Government Press Office has released the following statement.

“ The public is advised that, due to severe weather conditions in Cape Town yesterday afternoon and through to 8am this morning, repair work on the RMS St Helena had to be temporarily suspended as it was deemed unsafe for personnel and equipment to move the shaft for the RMS from the workshops to the docks. All work in the dock bottom was also suspended as welding equipment and lights etc were adversely affected by the storm that passed through.

This means passenger embarkation for the RMS has been delayed until tomorrow afternoon, Saturday 9 September 2017.

It is expected that the shaft will be in place and tested this afternoon and flooding the Dry Dock is due to commence at 6am tomorrow morning.

Hotels have been secured for all passengers and information will be provided to them as to when they should return to the cruise terminal tomorrow afternoon. “