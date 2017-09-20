RMS St Helena has come in as highly commended at Cruise awards 2017.

The seventh annual Cruise International Awards 2017 took place at The Ritz in London today. This year’s cruise awards consisted of 26 categories which included three new categories, The best UK port, best online travel agent and the best escorted & specialist tour operator

Princess Cruises won the award for Best Cruise Line for the fourth year running, the RMS St Helena has come in as highly commended under the adventure cruise category with the overall winner being The Silver seas.

The RMS St Helena sadly will shortly be removed from service in the South Atlantic in early 2018 and will be replaced by air travel that will commence in October 2017. A film produced by TL Productions “The last Farewell” can be purchased online here you can read more about the RMS film here.

Saint FM Community radio congratulates the RMS on this fine achievement