RMS St Helena news

Her expected time of arrival in St Helena is 07h00hrs on Wednesday 04th October 2017 under Captain Adam Williams and a relief Captain Adrian Fitzgerald. The St Helena Government confirmed that Captain Andrew Greentree is at present unable to return to the RMS St Helena for his scheduled duty period. AW Shipping has therefore appointed a relief Master for the ship. Captain Adrian Fitzgerald joined in Cape Town today, Friday 29 September 2017, for a handover period with Captain Adam Williams and is due to take command of the ship at St Helena on Wednesday, 11 October 2017. Captain Fitzgerald is an experienced Master and has recently spent time in command of a mega yacht in the Mediterranean and has previously served on both large and small cruise vessels. He has also spent time on the Foreland Fleet operated by AW Ship Management.

Captain Fitzgerald is looking forward to his role as Master of RMS and to visiting St Helena.