RMS Update

Written by on September 6, 2017

Today St Helena Government issued a press release giving an update on the RMS St Helena, here is what they had to say

“The RMS St Helena remains in Dry Dock in Cape Town.

Today AWSML confirmed that parts for the port propeller hub arrived in Cape Town as scheduled and machining has started in the workshop.

Repair work is currently on schedule and the current plan is to flood up at 7am on Friday, 8 September 2017.  Embarkation is set for 4pm on Friday.

The RMS will sail on completion of cargo operations. A revised onward schedule will be issued once the RMS departs Cape Town.

All passengers will be contacted to confirm the embarkation time.”

Author

saint FM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

St Helena Air Service ticket sales coming soon.

September 1, 2017

St Helena Airport
0 2

Successful landing of another commercial aircraft at the Islands airport.

August 21, 2017

arriving at St Helena
0 1

Saint FM Radio Marathon

May 15, 2015

Continue reading

Next post

News and more news

Thumbnail
Previous post

Sucess to money mile

Thumbnail

Listen Live

Saint FM Live

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST
Background
 