RMS Update

Today St Helena Government issued a press release giving an update on the RMS St Helena, here is what they had to say

“The RMS St Helena remains in Dry Dock in Cape Town.

Today AWSML confirmed that parts for the port propeller hub arrived in Cape Town as scheduled and machining has started in the workshop.

Repair work is currently on schedule and the current plan is to flood up at 7am on Friday, 8 September 2017. Embarkation is set for 4pm on Friday.

The RMS will sail on completion of cargo operations. A revised onward schedule will be issued once the RMS departs Cape Town.

All passengers will be contacted to confirm the embarkation time.”