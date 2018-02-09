Saint FM afloat and live from the sun deck of the RMS St Helena

We are only hours away from saying the final goodbye to the RMS St Helena after twenty-seven years. As some of you know here at Saint FM we are well known for attracting some large audiences to our live streaming all over the world and the coverage of some of the most exclusive events on St Helena, recently we covered the first commercial aircraft landing on St Helena and most recently we took our studio to London to cover an event at the world travel market. today will be no different as we will be live and sharing part of the experience of the final goodbye celebrations to the RMS St Helena as she departs Jamestown for the very last time.

We will be live on air from the sun deck of the RMS St Helena today February 09th 2018.

Join us at 7 for the Breakfast show, we have a special guest in the studio from 7.30am and we have our outside broadcast live on deck from our lifeline the RMS, we will be chatting to officers and crew, and visitors.

