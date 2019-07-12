Recently we have added additional functionality to our Saint FM services.

The new service is the new Saint FM live streaming Android App which is available now for download and testing from the Google Play store.

The App is designed to enhance our service which is now available in the mobile and portable device space across the entire Google worldwide App Store repository.

The new App as we test it, will enable users to listen live and interact directly with Saint FM from your mobile or portable/tablet device.

The App is supported across 1000’s of Android devices and also supports the upcoming new release of version 10 of Android’s operating system.

The App enables listeners to listen live to Saint FM Community Radio almost anywhere in the World, it also offers listeners the ability to email and contact the Saint FM Studio direct from the single, simple and easy to use interface, you can also share the Saint FM directly from the App to all of your Social Media supported applications which are installed on your device.

The App is not available for Apple devices yet.

We don’t forecast any issues in the testing phase of the App roll out however if you do encounter any issues our online support can be reached at support@saint.fm or via the App Contact Us link.

We look forward to any feedback and hope you enjoy using our simple solution to bring Saint FM Community Radio to your fingertips.

A Short Video on how to install and use the New Saint FM App can be viewed on You Tube below: You Tube

Tammy Williams conducted a live interview with Johnny Clingham on the Breakfast Show of the 12th July 2019 and the background to the App creation and future use.