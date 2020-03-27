Saint FM on Australia Radio

One of Australias Radio Stations’ ABC Brisbane broadcast today (March 27th) a news item on how St Helena is trying to avoid Coronavirus on their ‘The World Today’ programme.

It features the focus Saint FM Community Radio is playing on being a comfort for those in self isolation both On-Island and across the World.

They speak to Saint FM Station Manager Tammy Williams about this role and how Saints are use to shortages.

You can hear this on our Listen Again Page