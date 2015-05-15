Saint FM Radio Marathon

Saint FM Community Radio Marathon coming soon: on the 22nd May Saint FM community radio presenter Les Baldwin will begin his Radio marathon challenge at 1600 GMT. Les will see how long he can sit in the hot seat at the Saint FM Studio; Les said his aim is to beat radio legend Tony Leo who managed to stay awake on air for 27 hours when he present at Radio Marathon last year. Les will be competing in this Marathon to fund raise for the Saint FM Community radio. We hope that you can support Saint FM Community radio by donating online or on Island. More info will be published in the St Helena independent and online at http://www.saint.fm