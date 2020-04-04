Special Live Reach Back Show – Now on Listen Again

If you were unable to tune in and listen to the special edition of Reach Back St Helena, that streamed live from the UK on the afternoon of 3rd April 2020 you can now on the Saint FM Website Listen Again Page.

The content of the show was based around life today as we stay at home and together we help to stop Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading.

The show was hosted by Johnny Clingham with co-host Paul Blake and the content included, Shout Outs to family and friends, live guests who are supporting the National Health Service working on the front line of COVID-19 and those in self-isolation around the World, including a guest from St Helena who all shared their experiences during this time, plus comments and messages received during the show via Facebook and emails.