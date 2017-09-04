Special Radio Discussion on Air Acess to St Helena on Saint FM, Wednesday 6th September.

Written by on September 4, 2017

A special radio show will take place at Saint FM on Wednesday 6th September at 11.30 with Councilor Lawson Henry and SHG officials Dax Richards and Janet Lawrence on all matters relating to the airport, ticket prices and travel in general.

If you have any burning questions or concerns then please send them to Saint FM by noon on Tuesday the 5th September, questions can be accepted via email fm@helanta.co.sh or by calling 22660, you can also post questions via Facebook and twitter

Here is a great opportunity to ask your question and share your thoughts.

 Join us live on Wednesday at 11.30

 

Author

saint FM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 4

Live from the St Helena elections 2017

July 25, 2017

2017 elections St Helena
0 0

Lord Ashcroft to provide funding for St Helena

July 19, 2017

0 1

Live discussion

June 9, 2015

Continue reading

Next post

Advertising with Saint FM

Thumbnail
Previous post

Ralph and Hazel in Paradise with Saint FM

Listen Live

Saint FM Live

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST
Background
 