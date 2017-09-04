Special Radio Discussion on Air Acess to St Helena on Saint FM, Wednesday 6th September.

A special radio show will take place at Saint FM on Wednesday 6th September at 11.30 with Councilor Lawson Henry and SHG officials Dax Richards and Janet Lawrence on all matters relating to the airport, ticket prices and travel in general.

If you have any burning questions or concerns then please send them to Saint FM by noon on Tuesday the 5th September, questions can be accepted via email fm@helanta.co.sh or by calling 22660, you can also post questions via Facebook and twitter

Here is a great opportunity to ask your question and share your thoughts.

Join us live on Wednesday at 11.30