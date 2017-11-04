St Helena tourism road show kicks of on Monday.

The St Helena tourism roadshow will kick off on Monday the 6th November in London, where a promotional and marketing team from St Helena lead by Governor Lisa Phillips and Dr Niall O Keefe will arrive London UK in time to promote St Helena at the world travel market show 2017.

Members of the Saint FM team will be also be accompanying the road show team to keep you up to speed with what’s happening on the roadshow. The roadshow which will begin in London and travelling via Paris and finishing in Cape town next week. The roadshow will offer many opportunities for St Helena as a destination of choice for many years to come. Saint FM has planned to capture the highlights of the roadshow journey along with the possibility of a live outside broadcast via Saint FM.

Some members of roadshow team have arrived in the London and the remainder of the team will depart St Helena on Saturdays Airlink flight.

Also joining the team will be two private sector tour operators (Into the Blue and Island Images) from St Helena who will also market their business and St Helena to the world at the WTM 2017.

The World Travel Market show in London attracts over 5000 companies/exhibitors from the travel trade from 182 countries, it is expected to see over 50.000 attendees over three days.

Prior to leaving the Island Saint FM caught up with the two chosen operators “Craig Yon from into the blue and Derek Richards owner of Island Images” who are forming part of the team was asked how they felt about been chosen as part of the team.

Listen to what Derek said prior to departing St Helena.

Craig Yon from Into the blue talked to Saint FM about his trip on the St Helena Roadshow.

Vince Thompson from the St Helena Independent will also be accompanying the team.

Vince explains in more detail about the events on Saint FM today.