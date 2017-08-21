Successful landing of another commercial aircraft at the Islands airport.

Today St Helena witnessed another landing of a commercial aircraft at the Islands airport. The SA air-link Embraer E190 made the approach just after 11.30 with 35 passengers on board. Senior Management and representatives from the South African Civil Aviation Authority including Rodger Foster, CEO of Airlink and Adrian Gardiner, the Chairman for Mantis were names on passenger list arriving today. Saint FM for the very first time sent a live broadcast to its listeners from the Airport and spoke to passengers on arrival , The Chief Pilot of the Embraer type E190 aircraft told Saint FM “we had a smooth landing although they experienced a little wind shear towards the end of their flight and said they would also be conducting circuit test flights this afternoon the flight is expected to depart St Helena tomorrow Tuesday, 22 August 2017 at approximately 15.00, Just in case you missed it you can hear a recording of the live broadcast right here online