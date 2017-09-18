Supertanker stops at St Helena

Saint Fm this afternoon has being informed that a large supertanker, the MT Anne is expected to arrive at St Helena this afternoon, Monday 18 September 2017, at 5pm.

The MT Anne will be anchoring in James’ Bay for a short while to disembark a sick crew member.

Here is some details of the MT Anne :

• IMO: 9722936

• Name: ANNE

• MMSI: 228075700

• Vessel Type: CRUDE OIL TANKER

• Gross Tonnage: 154379

• Summer DWT: 299533 t

• Build: 2016

• Flag: FRANCE

• Home port: MARSEILLES