Supertanker stops at St Helena

Written by on September 18, 2017

Saint Fm this afternoon has being informed that a  large supertanker, the MT Anne is expected to arrive at St Helena this afternoon, Monday 18 September 2017, at 5pm.

The MT Anne will be anchoring in James’ Bay for a short while to disembark a sick crew member.

Here is some details of the MT Anne :

•  IMO: 9722936

•  Name: ANNE

•  MMSI: 228075700

•  Vessel Type: CRUDE OIL TANKER

•  Gross Tonnage: 154379

•  Summer DWT: 299533 t

•  Build: 2016

•  Flag: FRANCE

•  Home port: MARSEILLES

 

Author

saint FM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Update and revised schedule for the RMS St Helena.

September 12, 2017

0 0

Ticket Sales for St Helena Air Service.

September 12, 2017

0 0

Further update on the RMS St Helena

September 9, 2017

Continue reading

Next post

Ticket Sales for St Helena Air Service.

Thumbnail
Previous post

Recent RMS update

Thumbnail

Listen Live

Saint FM Live

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST
Background
 