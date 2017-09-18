Supertanker stops at St Helena
Written by saint FM on September 18, 2017
Saint Fm this afternoon has being informed that a large supertanker, the MT Anne is expected to arrive at St Helena this afternoon, Monday 18 September 2017, at 5pm.
The MT Anne will be anchoring in James’ Bay for a short while to disembark a sick crew member.
Here is some details of the MT Anne :
• IMO: 9722936
• Name: ANNE
• MMSI: 228075700
• Vessel Type: CRUDE OIL TANKER
• Gross Tonnage: 154379
• Summer DWT: 299533 t
• Build: 2016
• Flag: FRANCE
• Home port: MARSEILLES