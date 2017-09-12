Ticket Sales for St Helena Air Service.

St Helena Government has informed the members of the public that they will be awaiting the sale of tickets for the St Helena Air Service.

They explained to the members of the public as to which point they are in making the tickets available, they said “Airlink are currently loading fares and the accompanying taxes onto ticket distribution systems. This is work in progress and is taking slightly longer than expected.

The final pieces of information to upload relate to the taxes that apply at St Helena Airport. As each piece of information is uploaded, the system is being tested to ensure that everything is working smoothly. Work is well underway and it will not be long before ticket sales go live.

An announcement will be made to provide advance notice of the point at which tickets will go on sale. “

We now await a further update as to when the progress is completed and tickets are ready to purchase.