Update and revised schedule for the RMS St Helena.

On Sunday a update was received by Saint FM from Captain Adam Williams on the RMS St Helena and this what he had to say “The dry dock commenced flooding at 07h00 this morning to safety levels, on completion of manditory checks, full flooding commenced and the vessel was confirmed afloat at 12h00.

The dock was completely flooded and the gate opened at 13h40. The Pilot and Berthing services attended the vessel at 15h15 and the vessel was moved to E Berth by 15h59.

Embarkation of passengers commenced at 16h50.

Cargo operations will commence immediately after embarkation is completed.”

Following the update from Captain Adam Williams, Saint FM was later informed that evening that the RMS St Helena departed Cape Town at 8.22pm (GMT) on Sunday, 10 September 2017, with 138 passengers and 59 crew onboard. The RMS is expected to arrive at St Helena on Friday, 15 September, at 10am, weather permitting.

Publish also was a revised a scheduled for Voyage 262 which is as follows: