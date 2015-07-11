Update from Saint FM Community Radio

With effect from Monday 6th July 2015, Mrs Julie Thomas has resigned from her position as Director of Saint FM Community Radio Guarantee Ltd and also the Chair of the Saint FM Community Radio Association. Her dedicated work over the last two years has been greatly appreciated and we wish her all the best for the future.

Also, with effect from 13th July 2015, Miss Donna Crowie has resigned from her position as Director of Saint FM Community Radio Guarantee Ltd and also her position inthe Board of Saint FM Community Radio Association. Donna is leaving the Island next week and is not likely to be back with us in the future. We wish Donna well in whatever aspirations she might have.

After some recent turmoil within Saint FM Community Radio, the organisation is now under new management and partly operating with new staff. On the Board of the organisation are Liz Johnson-Idan and Mike Olsson. This Board will be extended as soon as possible to be more inclusive. From Monday 13th July Tammy Williams will take over as Station Manager.

Saint FM is now looking forward to a rapid development. As previously announced, SHG has offered an amount of £15,000 in their recognition of the value of Saint FM and also we are in the process of procuring new transmitters for our repeater stations which will further extend the reach of one of St Helena’s biggest assets – its Community Radio. We greatly appreciate the hard work from Councillors to secure funding for an organisation which fulfils everything St Helena aspires for-initiative-public involvement and creativity , still being independent from government.

Saint FM has got dozens of voluntary producers which we are sincerely thankful for. We know that what has happened recently has been distracting and maybe even upsetting to you all but this is now under control and we are back to’ business as usual’ and Saint FM is stronger than ever.

Finally, to the thousands of Saint FM supporters on and off the Island – We will get stronger and better by the day – Saint FM ‘The Heartbeat of St Helena.

Liz & Mike