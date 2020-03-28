Update on Self Isolation Case

Now Available on the Saint FM Listen Again Page is this Afternoons Interview by Mike Olsson with Cllr Derek Thomas (Chair of Health Directorate) & Ted Raymond (Director Of Health) on the individual who has been self-isolating since Saturday, 21 March 2020, has reported a cough and headache and has tested negative for the flu.

They also discuss the arrangements for Yachts and extension to the Island Schools Closure until Friday 3rd April in the 1st instance.

Next Update is scheduled for Monday 30th March 2020.

Please address any concerns to Kimberley Peters in the SHG Press Office Not Saint FM. You can contact Kimberly on telephone number 22470 or email kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh