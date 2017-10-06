Vacant job – Saint FM production admin support assistant.

October 6, 2017

Do you have confidence, are you well-spoken and care about your Island and its affairs?

Do you believe you could make a difference in the lives of the community?

If you’ve answered yes to all 3 questions then we would be delighted to hear from you

Saint FM Community Radio is seeking to employ a full-time producer/administrative support as soon as possible, we are a registered company, led by three directors, staff, and 35+ voluntary presenters, our principle funder is Lord Michael Ashcroft KCMG

The Island is going through many changes It’s a great time to become involved with change through media; this is a golden opportunity for anyone considering entering the world of broadcasting.

Enquiries to: Tammy Williams, Station Manager/Director on telephone +290 22660 +290 22488 or contact us

Share if you know someone who could fill this position.

