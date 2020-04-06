Weekly Governors Message 6th April 2020

Written by on April 6, 2020

The weekly update from the Governor His Excellency Dr Philip Rushbrook to the people of St Helena broadcast on 6th April 2020 is now available on the Saint FM Website Listen Again Page.

His excellency provided the latest status regarding COVID-19 and the on-going prepartions both on and off Island.

This includes the latest on the inbound flight (target date of 15th April 2020) of an A318 Aircraft bringing freight and medical personnel and a rough outline of outgoing logistics.
Also an update of alleged breaches of self-isolation currently under investigation by the St Helena Police Service.

Your Facebook Comments here
Author

Paul Blake

Author's archive
You may also like
0

Special Live Reach Back Show – Now on Listen Again

April 4, 2020

0

Governors Message to St Helena

April 1, 2020

0

COVID-19 Update Press Conference 30th March 2019

March 30, 2020

Continue reading

Next post

Governors Message to St Helena

Thumbnail
Previous post

Update on Self Isolation Case

Thumbnail

Listen Live – Saint FM

Saint FM Listen Live

Current track
Title
Artist
Background
 