Hello, friends and welcome to Saint FM 2018!

Already into the second month of the new year and here we are stronger than ever! Hmmmmmmm ever wondered what life would be like without Saint FM?

I am hoping to write a message each week to let you know how we’re doing, the serious stuff and of course the fun stuff too!

Today is Mike Olsson’s birthday, he is our news editor and a director and has loyally served the radio station for years, happy birthday Mike

Tammy Williams

Station Manager

 

 

 

