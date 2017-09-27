World Tourism day St Helena 2017.

Today is world tourism day, the United Nations General Assembly has announced 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

Here at Saint FM in partnership with tourism, we will be hosting a radio special beginning at 7 am with special guests, which will include Councillor Lawson Henry and the Chief Executive for economic development Dr Niall O’Keeffe, throughout the morning there will be other guests plus radio competitions with great prizes to be won.

Make world tourism day extra special with Saint FM and tourism, join us live from 7 am where you can also hear Governor Lisa Philips with a special message for today