World Tourism day St Helena 2017.

Written by on September 27, 2017

Today is world tourism day, the United Nations General Assembly has announced 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development.

Here at Saint FM in partnership with tourism, we will be hosting a radio special beginning at 7 am with special guests, which will include Councillor Lawson Henry and the Chief Executive for economic development Dr Niall O’Keeffe, throughout the morning there will be other guests plus radio competitions with great prizes to be won.

Make world tourism day extra special with Saint FM and tourism, join us live from  7 am where you can also hear Governor Lisa Philips with a special message for today

Tagged as
Author

Admin Saint FM

Author's archive
You may also like
0 1

Fishing Vessel Sinks in Young’s Valley Area

September 24, 2017

0 0

RMS St Helena has been shortlisted at Cruise awards 2017.

September 20, 2017

RMS St Helena
0 1

Supertanker stops at St Helena

September 18, 2017

Continue reading

Next post

RMS St Helena has been shortlisted at Cruise awards 2017.

Thumbnail
Previous post

Update and revised schedule for the RMS St Helena.

Thumbnail

Listen Live

Saint FM Live

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST
Background
 