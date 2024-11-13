Can we keep Saint FM Alive

Your Support Can Make the Difference.

The imminent closure of Saint FM has deeply impacted the St Helena

community, both locally and internationally. The station has been a crucial

platform for connecting the St Helena diaspora, but despite the widespread

sadness over its closure, little action has been taken to find a sustainable way

to keep it running.

A small group of passionate dedicated individuals and I, have been working

hard behind the scenes to find a solution. We believe that together, with a

new business model, we can preserve this vital service. This might be our last

chance to maintain a valuable source of freedom and connection for the St

Helena community.

Download the full detail here as publish inside of this weeks Independent