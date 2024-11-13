Can we keep Saint FM Alive
Written by FM on November 13, 2024
Your Support Can Make the Difference.
The imminent closure of Saint FM has deeply impacted the St Helena
community, both locally and internationally. The station has been a crucial
platform for connecting the St Helena diaspora, but despite the widespread
sadness over its closure, little action has been taken to find a sustainable way
to keep it running.
A small group of passionate dedicated individuals and I, have been working
hard behind the scenes to find a solution. We believe that together, with a
new business model, we can preserve this vital service. This might be our last
chance to maintain a valuable source of freedom and connection for the St
Helena community.
Download the full detail here as publish inside of this weeks Independent