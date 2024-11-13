Can we keep Saint FM Alive

Written by on November 13, 2024

Your Support Can Make the Difference.

The imminent closure of Saint FM has deeply impacted the St Helena
community, both locally and internationally. The station has been a crucial
platform for connecting the St Helena diaspora, but despite the widespread
sadness over its closure, little action has been taken to find a sustainable way
to keep it running.
A small group of passionate dedicated individuals and I, have been working
hard behind the scenes to find a solution. We believe that together, with a
new business model, we can preserve this vital service. This might be our last
chance to maintain a valuable source of freedom and connection for the St
Helena community.

Download the full detail here as publish inside of this weeks Independent

 

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

saint fm logo
saint fm logo

We’d love to keep you updated with our latest news and progress 😎

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Author

FM

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Saint FM Weekend Live Shows

November 28, 2024

Saint FM returns

November 28, 2024

1

Farewell to Mikael Olsson

November 24, 2024

Continue reading

Next post

Mike Olsson has passed

Thumbnail
Previous post

The Legacy of Saint FM is ending.

Thumbnail

Saint FM – Listen Live

The Heartbeat of St Helena

Current track

Title

Artist
Background