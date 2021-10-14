General Election Results 2021 – St Helena Island

Written by on October 14, 2021

Rosemary June Bargo of Half Tree Hollow, 456

Gillian Ann Brooks of 25 Barracks Square, 561

Mark Alan Brooks of 2 Fullers Flats, 533

Ronald Arthur Coleman of Silver Hill Levelwood, 678

Jeffrey Robert Ellick of 76 Wirebird Drive Half Tree Hollow, 688

Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex of “Villa Ajaccio” Napoleon Street Jamestown, 827

Martin Dave Henry of Cow Path Half Tree Hollow, 750

Robert Charles Midwinter of “Vasco Da Gama House”, Tern Drive, Half Tree Hollow – 485

Christine Lilian Scipio of Blackfield Longwood, 532

Julie Dorne Thomas of Gordons Post Alarm Forest, 888

Karl Gavin Thrower of The Flag, Levelwood, 611

Andrew James Turner of Burgh House Barren Ground Blue Hill, 834

