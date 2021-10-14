General Election Results 2021 – St Helena Island
Written by Saint Fm on October 14, 2021
Rosemary June Bargo of Half Tree Hollow, 456
Gillian Ann Brooks of 25 Barracks Square, 561
Mark Alan Brooks of 2 Fullers Flats, 533
Ronald Arthur Coleman of Silver Hill Levelwood, 678
Jeffrey Robert Ellick of 76 Wirebird Drive Half Tree Hollow, 688
Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex of “Villa Ajaccio” Napoleon Street Jamestown, 827
Martin Dave Henry of Cow Path Half Tree Hollow, 750
Robert Charles Midwinter of “Vasco Da Gama House”, Tern Drive, Half Tree Hollow – 485
Christine Lilian Scipio of Blackfield Longwood, 532
Julie Dorne Thomas of Gordons Post Alarm Forest, 888
Karl Gavin Thrower of The Flag, Levelwood, 611
Andrew James Turner of Burgh House Barren Ground Blue Hill, 834
